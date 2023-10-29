Discovery of man's body prompts closure of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered inside Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Saturday.

The body was discovered prior to the opening of the park and was not related to any of the rides at the park, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was closed Saturday and will remain closed for “time being” as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

The man has yet to be identified and his cause and manner of death is pending a final report from the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the man drove a vehicle up to the park, which is located on a mountain above Glenwood Springs. The vehicle is being inspected by deputies.

“In the interest of public safety, the investigators will also try to retrace the steps the intruder followed while in the park to assure that none of the equipment, buildings or rides have been tampered with,” the news release said.

In September of 2021, the park was the scene of a fatal accident involving a 6-year-old girl who died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop.