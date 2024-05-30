1 woman dies in suspected homicide Thursday morning, Sheridan police say

SHERIDAN, Colo. — One woman died Thursday morning in a suspected homicide, the Sheridan Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.
The woman died from "an apparent gunshot wound," Sheridan police confirmed.
Officers are investigating what happened on West Dill Road, between S Lowell Boulevard and S Irving Street.
This is a developing story.
