1 woman dies in suspected homicide Thursday morning, Sheridan police say

SHERIDAN, Colo. — One woman died Thursday morning in a suspected homicide, the Sheridan Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.

🚨 SPD is investigating a homicide in the 3400 block on W. Dill Rd. This is an active investigation and additional information is not available at this time. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/N09iJNe42O — Sheridan Police Dept (@SheridanPolice) May 30, 2024

The woman died from "an apparent gunshot wound," Sheridan police confirmed.

Officers are investigating what happened on West Dill Road, between S Lowell Boulevard and S Irving Street.

This is a developing story.