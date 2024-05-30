Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 woman dies in suspected homicide Thursday morning, Sheridan police say

Sheridan homicide investigation May 30.jpg
AirTracker7
Sheridan homicide investigation May 30.jpg
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 09:02:15-04

SHERIDAN, Colo. — One woman died Thursday morning in a suspected homicide, the Sheridan Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.

The woman died from "an apparent gunshot wound," Sheridan police confirmed.

Officers are investigating what happened on West Dill Road, between S Lowell Boulevard and S Irving Street.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News