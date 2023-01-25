Sheridan building affordable housing complex on property of former bonsai nursery

SHERIDAN, Colo. — John Paul Malik is the former owner of Bonsai Nursery, a popular family-owned anchor in the community for the past 60 years.

“It was originally homesteaded by a gentleman with the last name McBroom,” said Malik.

Malik's dad, a World War II pilot, started the nursery with his partner, a Japanese American who was interned during the war, and the business was passed down from them.

“We’re going to miss doing what we did and the people that visited us, but at the same time, I think it's time for a new chapter," Malik told Denver7.

That new chapter is where Andrew Rogge, senior planner with the City of Sheridan's Planning and Zoning, comes in.

“(Medici Consulting Grou) is a local affordable housing developer. So they're looking to build a 149-unit affordable housing complex on the property,” said Rogge.

Rogge says this project is a big deal for the city of about 6,100 people.

“We have a sizable Spanish-speaking population in Sheridan, definitely a lower income community. So it's really exciting to see this affordable housing come into play," he said.

The development will be open to anyone making between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income in Denver, which Rogge says is around $50,000 for a single person.

"It will be restricted 100 percent affordable. There won't be any market rate apartments in this development,” said Rogge.

Medici Consulting Group will receive tax credits through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Right now, the city is working with Medici to finish up final permitting work, and plan to break ground sometime in March. The complex will offer all kinds of amenities, including a community center, courtyard, onsite gym, community gardens and dog run area.

Malik calls the future development bittersweet.

“There’s such a need for affordable housing,” said Malik. “When I drive by, I’ll feel good that something really positive happened for the community of Sheridan.”

The project will take about 18 months to complete, with the hope of opening in May or June 2024.