Sheridan Board of Education ratifies new agreement to end more than three-week strike

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to ratify a new agreement with the Sheridan Educators Association (SEA), officially ending the longest strike in recent Colorado history.

The agreement concludes a strike that lasted more than three weeks. It reinstates the educators' contract through December 2026 and officially recognizes classified staff throughout the district.

Superintendent Gionni Thompson acknowledged the stress the strike placed on students and their families during the board meeting.

"While words alone can not undo the impact, you have my commitment that we will work intentionally to repair the trust and strength of the community moving forward," Thompson said.

Art teacher Shelby Gahm celebrated the historic agreement after spending weeks on the picket line.

"We won. We did it," she said. "We got what we we need."

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During the strike, Gahm shared with Denver7 her determination to reach a fair deal.

"I miss my students and I miss the classroom, but I will keep fighting as long as it takes," Gahm said.

With the strike now resolved, educators are processing the end of the long road.

"I think that we still have a lot of work moving forward," Gahm said.

Another educator shared her hopes for the district's future.

"I'm hoping that we can move forward in a way where solving problems together is what we're doing versus trying to stop the other side," said preschool teacher Rebecca Renz.

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Right after the vote, educators celebrated the start of a new chapter with flags flying high and chants of victory.

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