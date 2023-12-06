Shelter-in-place order lifted for Parker residents near Deer Horn Court Wednesday after "high-risk" eviction

PARKER, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order for people near an apartment complex on Deer Horn Court has been lifted, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted on X at 9:05 a.m., formerly known as Twitter.

Sheriff's deputies reported to the apartment complex for a "high-risk" eviction, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Due to safety concerns, SWAT was called in to assist the sheriff's office. Deputies went to enter the apartment and the tenant gave up, Deputy Cocha Heyden, the public information officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, told Denver7.

The target of the eviction refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside the apartment. He was was then taken into custody.

There's no ongoing danger to the community, the sheriff's office said.

Happening Now: Police activity at an apartment complex at Deer Horn Ct in Parker. Avoid area. Southeast Christian school and

a nearby daycare are on a secure perimeter status as a precaution. A Code Red message has been sent out to surrounding residences requesting residents… pic.twitter.com/lI1gA80U9C — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 6, 2023

A Code Red message was sent out to residents to avoid the area, according to the sheriff's office.

Southeast Christian School and a nearby daycare went on lockdown as a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 6, 8am