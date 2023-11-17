Shelter-in-place issued in Larkspur as authorities search for escaped suspect

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place in the Larkspur area due to a search for a suspect who walked away from a Greeley medical center while in law enforcement custody Wednesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Regional SWAT Team are conducting a search in the area of Fox Farm Road and Spruce Mountain Road. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place.

Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo, 27, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction and attempt to influence law enforcement. He was receiving medical clearance at the Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) before being booked into the Weld County Jail, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

According to WCSO, Cerda-Regaldo escaped police custody and left NCMC around 7:30 p.m Wednesday.

Cerda-Regaldo is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen with a short beard. He also has a tattoo on his right arm, the sheriff's office said.

Greeley Weld County deputies searching for suspect who escaped custody Sydney Isenberg

DCSO said Cerda-Regalo was last seen wearing a black shirt with cutoff sleeves, black pants and a black baseball cap.

Cerda-Regaldo is considered armed and dangerous, DCSO said. Anyone who sees him should not approach and immediately call 911.