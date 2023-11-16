Watch Now
Weld County deputies searching for suspect who walked away from Greeley medical center while in custody

wanted Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo.jpg
Weld County Sheriff's Office
wanted Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo.jpg
Posted at 11:45 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 01:45:43-05

GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who walked away from a Greeley medical center while in law enforcement custody Wednesday evening.

Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo, 27, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction and attempt to influence law enforcement. He was receiving medical clearance at the Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) before being booked into the Weld County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Cerda-Regaldo escaped police custody and left NCMC around 7:30 p.m.

Cerda-Regaldo is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen with a short beard. He also has a tattoo on his right arm, the sheriff's office said.

Weld County BOLO Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo

Cerda-Regaldo was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes with a blue stripe.

Anyone with information about Cerda-Regaldo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 970-350-9600. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

