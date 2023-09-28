Shelter-in-place for neighborhood near Cheesman Park as DPD looks for burglary suspects

DENVER — A two-block portion of a neighborhood near Cheesman Park has been placed by Denver police under a shelter-in-place as part of a burglary investigation.
Police said at around 3 a.m. investigators were attempting to locate persons of interest in relation to a burglary in the 1300 block of Lafayette St.
Multiple suspects have already been located, DPD said on social media.
There was no other information available. This story will be updated.
