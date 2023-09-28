Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shelter-in-place for neighborhood near Cheesman Park as DPD looks for burglary suspects

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police-lights
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:39:16-04

DENVER — A two-block portion of a neighborhood near Cheesman Park has been placed by Denver police under a shelter-in-place as part of a burglary investigation.

Police said at around 3 a.m. investigators were attempting to locate persons of interest in relation to a burglary in the 1300 block of Lafayette St.

Multiple suspects have already been located, DPD said on social media.

There was no other information available. This story will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know