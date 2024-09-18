Shelter-in-place alert in Northglenn neighborhood due to police activity

NORTHGLENN, Colo. – A shelter-in-place alert was sent to residents near police activity in a Northglenn neighborhood.
Limited details were available, but according to police, officers were working to make contact with a person in a home.
The police activity is happening near Gaylord Street and Claude Court.A large police presence was seen on AirTracker7 footage.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
