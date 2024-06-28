Watch Now
8 people and 2 dogs rescued from waters at Chatfield State Park on Thursday

Posted at 8:15 PM, Jun 27, 2024

LITTLETON, Colo. – 8 people and two dogs were rescued at Chatfield State Park as a storm rolled through on Thursday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said 6 people on paddle boards were in distress and crews were able to help 2 of the people who had drifted into trees on the south end of Chatfield.

Two people were rescued by divers, said SMFR.

In a second call for help, two paddle boarders and two dogs were also rescued with no injuries reported.

Then just after 8 p.m., SMFR reported a third incident in which a boat capsized with two people who were in the water.

SMFR said the two people rescued from the boat were the civilians who helped rescue the 2 paddle boarders.

All people were rescued and taken to shore.

