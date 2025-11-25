“Several” fatalities reported in Douglas County crash Monday evening: Sheriff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A crash on Highway 83 near S. Russellville Road Monday evening has resulted in “several” fatalities, according to a spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Limited information was available, but the sheriff’s office said there were at least three vehicles involved in the crash.

Highway 83 is closed in both directions at S. Russellville Road and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the highway would be closed for several more hours.

S. Russellville road is south of Franktown.

A separate crash was also reported at Highway 83 and Highway 86, but as of 7:15 p.m., that crash scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.