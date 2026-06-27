Several Colorado shooting ranges close due to high fire danger

As fire restrictions sweep across the state amid sizzling temperatures and ongoing drought, some shooting ranges are being temporarily shuttered.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the shooting range at Basalt State Wildlife Area Friday, with the closure in effect until further notice. The decision came as Eagle County and White River National Forest implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions.

"After collaborating with our local and federal partners, and taking into account the extreme fire danger in the Roaring Fork Valley, we feel temporarily closing the range is the right decision at this time," Matt Yamashita, the area wildlife manager, said in a release.

The rest of the wildfire area remains open, but shooting outside the range is prohibited.

Local Colorado's high country faces very high fire danger this weekend Claire Lavezzorio

Farther west, the Bayfield Lions Club range closed Friday due to Stage 2 restrictions in La Plata County, according to a CPW announcement. The agency said the range will reopen with the lifting of restrictions.

Summit County also announced Friday it would also be closing its shooting range due to Stage 2 restrictions.

The shooting ranges are among the latest recreational closures and cancellations stemming from the state's ongoing drought.

Some campgrounds in the state are currently without water, and CPW asked anglers to stop fishing in certain areas Thursday. Many areas have canceled Fourth of July fireworks, and already, a Northern Colorado farm has canceled its pumpkin patch.

CPW has also warned of low water levels at popular boating destinations across the state. The agency announced Friday that boat ramps in Loveland's Boyd Lake State Park would be closing for the season due to "extremely low reservoir levels" after announcing in May that its swim beach wouldn't open this season.