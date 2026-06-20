SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's drought is continuing to have an impact on the state, the latest example is certain campgrounds being without water.

Since May 15, campers at five campgrounds in the Dillon Ranger District — Prospector, Windy Point Group, Lowry, Marvine and East Marvine — have not had water available to them.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Tyler Melito talks with campers amid the drought

Some Colorado campgrounds without water until further notice due to drought

The following message has been posted on the U.S. Forest Service's website:

In the Dillon Ranger District, the Lowry Campground, Prospector Campground, and Windy Point Group Campground will not have water available. The Lowry well, which serves Lowry Campground, Prospector Campground, and Windy Point Campground is dry. In the Blanco Ranger District, the well serving the Marvine Campground is also dry.



Please ensure you bring enough water for the length of your stay.

U.S. Forest Service

Campers at Lowry Campground near Dillon Reservoir like Phil and Martha Moore from Fort Collins call the area their psuedo summer home with how often they visit.

"Maybe four to five times this summer," Martha said.

The couple knew about the lack of water at the campsite, which is why they came prepared for their weekend trip.

"I make sure that my 80 gallon tank is full before I leave the house," Phil said.

But despite being prepped, they are still worried.

"Last night it was windy, and I was just like, I see sparks coming up with these fires," Martha said.

While campfires aren't currently allowed at places like Lowry, Martha and Phil say people are still having them, and even the camp host is selling firewood.

Denver7

Melito reached out to the U.S. Forest Service for comment on the firewood, but they had not responded as of publication.

Just a short drive from Lowry is Dillon Reservoir.

Water levels at the popular summer destination are, for some, shockingly low.

"I was like, holy crap, because there's grass up there, and then there's a giant pile of rocks," Winston Bear of Denver said.

Bear was visiting Dillon with family and friends like Michael Hager.

"I was happy there's enough water just to do something on."

Both Hager and Bear say while they are concerned about the water levels at the reservoir, they are not canceling their plans to come back anytime soon.

"Oh, absolutely not. Got multiple trips planned," Hager said.