Several cars crash in an Aurora intersection, amid RTD equipment issues causing traffic signal malfunctions

DENVER, Co — Issues with RTD equipment have been causing several traffic signals to malfunction at the 30th Avenue and Peoria Street intersection in Aurora for the past several days.

"I've witnessed three accidents so far. In the last three days," an employee at a nearby business with a view of the intersection told Denver7 News.

The employee provided Denver7 News with surveillance footage showing two vehicles collide into each other Saturday afternoon.

Every traffic signal in the intersection flashes and as a Denver7 crew witnessed, not every driver abides by the four-way stop that's initiated with such traffic conditions.

The RTD crossing alarm is also malfunctioning, sounding off as if a light rail train is approaching the intersection when one isn't.

When a train does finally approach, the gates that go down and block off the roadway to prohibit traffic from crossing aren't working either.

According to RTD the gate issue is impacting the R Line.

In a statement to Denver7 News, an RTD spokesperson said "Crews are investigating, and it appears related to a networking or electronic communications issue. My colleagues have confirmed there are four gates affected between Colfax Station and Peoria Station. Attendants are present at each of the crossings and customers can expect minor delays as trains may be moving more slowly through the area. There is no estimated time for resolution at this point," the statement said.

"So the trains have to stop here so they don't hit anybody and make sure it's clear before they go," the employee said.

The employee also provided surveillance footage of an Aurora police cruiser collide with another vehicle on Thursday.

In a statement to Denver7 News, APD said in part — "The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue. An APD officer was driving south on Peoria with lights and sirens. The officer was following an ambulance that also was driving with lights and sirens. Both the officer and the ambulance were responding to a nonfatal train vs. pedestrian crash."

The officer and other driver were treated at the hospital and released the same day.

Video of the surveillance footage and the full on air story will air Sunday after the Nuggets Miami heat game on Denver7.