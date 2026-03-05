Several AFC Urgent Care clinics in Denver closed Wednesday after staff call-out strike

DENVER — Several American Family Care (AFC) Urgent Care clinics across Denver closed Wednesday after employees staged a mass call-out strike over what they describe as unfair compensation and pay cuts made with little notice.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, AFC said its clinics in Five Points, West Colfax, University Hills and City Park closed for the day due to "unforeseen circumstances" and plan to reopen Thursday.

Denver7 received a tip via email from an AFC employee who said staff started a mass call out over "unfair compensation and leadership reducing pay substantially with little notice." The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said staff members have sent emails to company leadership about their concerns, which the employee said "got ignored."

Denver7 reached out to AFC for a response to the claims of unfair pay. We are still waiting to hear back.

Outside the company's City Park clinic, patient Ben Cole was met with locked doors and a sign that read "Sorry, we are temporarily closed today."

He said he normally receives great care at the urgent care location, despite long wait times.

"I was here two weeks ago and had to get a physical, and it was like a five-minute physical, maybe that, and it seemed like an hour and a half to get it done," Cole said. "Whenever you come in here, you can kind of see that they're like, not necessarily, like, you know, grossly understaffed, but like, people are stressed. People are, like, doing several things at once. They're asking questions, that kind of thing."