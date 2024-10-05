Serving smiles: Players in Lakewood create 'simplified pickleball' for people living with Alzheimer’s

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Serving smiles — it’s as simple as that.

As pickleball continues to explode in popularity across the US, a group of dedicated players in Lakewood have created “simplified pickleball” to make the sport accessible to people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Besides the physical benefits of getting out on the court and playing a few matches, it’s also keeping your brain engaged — and that’s how the idea for simplified pickleball was born.

“We took all the complicated, confusing parts out of it, simplified it, if you will, and made it so that they didn't feel so intimidated,” said founder Chris Beal.

Beal, a years-long pickleball aficionado, said the idea came to her after noticing some older players had trouble remembering the rules.

“It’s such a great activity because it works on reaction time. It works on balance and it works on agility, and those are the three things all of us lose a little every day as we age,” said Beal.

The only two requirements are that players be mobile and have a caregiver with them—other than that, it's all about having fun!

The group meets weekly at the Charles Whitlock Recreation Center in Lakewood, where volunteers spend two hours playing countless rounds of pickleball with them.

The Alzheimer’s Association says nearly 7 million people are living with the disease, with 91,000 of those living in Colorado.

Betty is one of the Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and one of the regulars at simplified pickleball.

Most of the time, she plays alongside head volunteer Joanna Diers.

“It makes me feel good. I know my mom was very active, and she got Alzheimer's. She loved for me to come and get her, and when she was able to walk, to go walk by the river and just to be active. That brought joy to her, made her happy and filled her day. So it's great for me to see that in other people,” she said.

For Diers and Beal, it goes beyond the physical and cognitive benefits, it’s about building community.

“It's the best thing. They're so appreciative. And I love pickleball, obviously. It's fun, but it's just so good to see them happy and just out in their own little zone having the best time. It's very rewarding,” said Beal.

The group has been around for a while, but player numbers have significantly decreased after a hiatus during the pandemic.

They are currently looking for more simplified pickleball players to join in order to continue growing the community and sport and, overall, help those living with Alzheimer’s find a little joy as they fight the disease.

The group meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No experience or equipment is required.