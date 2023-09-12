Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seriously injured climber rescued after fall at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park_October 2022
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:35:14-04

MONTROSE, Colo. — A climber was seriously injured after a fall in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on Monday morning.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., a person in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park called 911 to report a fall in the park. A rock climber had been on the Great White Wall climbing route on the North Rim of Black Canyon when the 911 caller saw them fall, according to a park spokesperson.

The Black Canyon Search and Rescue (SAR) team and Western Colorado University SAR team both responded to the park.

The teams hiked down the Long Draw route, which dropped about 1,800 feet into the canyon, before rock climbing 300 feet up to the fallen climber, who was unconscious and had major trauma injuries. The SAR teams lowered the person to the canyon floor, where they were loaded into a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter at 7:25 p.m., flown out of the canyon, transferred to a medical air ambulance in Montrose and then flown to Saint Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction.

A spokesperson for the park said climbing in the national park requires serious training, preparation and experience. The park has little to no cell service.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 12, 9am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know