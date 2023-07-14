ERIE, Colo. — One person was hurt during the launch of a hot air balloon Friday morning in the Erie Hot Air Balloon festival.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a balloon became loose during a gust of wind and as crews tried to keep it on the ground, one person, who was either hanging onto a rope or the basket, fell less than 10 feet.

The person sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, said Rick Tillery with Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Video provided to Denver7 by Liz Barrios showed the incident.

In a separate incident that happened around 7:18 a.m., a man and juvenile were injured when a hot air balloon made ‘a rough landing’ and tipped over in Lafayette.

Separate hot air balloon incidents send three people to the hospital

Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla with the Lafayette police department said the two people were taken to a hospital but there was no other information available on their condition.

Lafayette police said there were five people onboard the balloon, including the pilot.

The FAA and NTSB are headed to the scene to investigate. The annual Erie Hot Air Balloon Festival runs through Sunday.

