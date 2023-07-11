Senior Alert issued for missing woman last seen driving in the greater Lakewood area, CBI says

DENVER – A Senior Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing woman last seen driving in the greater Lakewood area.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the alert for 74-year-old Cynthia Salem, who was last seen at around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said she was last seen driving her vehicle in the greater Lakewood area with an unknown direction of travel. Officials said she has a cognitive impairment, “which may cause memory issues and/or confusion.”

Salem was last seen driving a maroon 2002 Honda Odyssey with Colorado license plate 681-QTO.

She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and is 5-feet, 2 inches tall. She weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to the CBI.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.