Senior Alert issued for missing Denver woman, 77, with cognitive impairment

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for a woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Barbara Bryant, 77, who is five feet tall and 130 pounds was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. near Park Avenue West and Washington Street in Denver.

Bryant was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt, red pants and was wearing a tan fedora hat.

According to the alert, the CBI believes Bryant is on foot and anyone with information is urged to contact Denver police at 720-913-2000.