Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senior Alert issued for missing Denver woman, 77, with cognitive impairment

Barbara Bryant, 77, who is five feet tall and 130 pounds was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. near Park Avenue West and Washington Street in Denver.
barbarabryant-missingperson.png
CBI
barbarabryant-missingperson.png
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 19:20:55-04

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for a woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Barbara Bryant, 77, who is five feet tall and 130 pounds was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. near Park Avenue West and Washington Street in Denver.

Bryant was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt, red pants and was wearing a tan fedora hat.

According to the alert, the CBI believes Bryant is on foot and anyone with information is urged to contact Denver police at 720-913-2000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus