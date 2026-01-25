Semi driver arrested after deadly head-on collision on US 287 in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a semi involved in a deadly wrong-way head-on collision on US 287 in Larimer County Saturday morning, which also seriously injured another driver, has been arrested, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced Sunday.

David Perez Carillo, a 24-year-old man from New York, is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide—reckless, vehicular assault—reckless, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, the CSP said in a release.

The crash occurred around 4:47 a.m. at mile marker 355 and involved a wrong-way semi and a Toyota Corolla.

Troopers said the passenger of the Corolla, an unidentified 21-year-old man, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates Carillo's semi was going northbound in the southbound lanes, for an unknown reason, and collided head-on with the Corolla, troopers said.

Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle, and the 21-year-old fatal victim in the same vehicle was trapped inside, according to the CSP.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner after next of kin notifications.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is the lead investigating agency. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

The US 287 roadway was closed for more than 7 hours on Saturday.