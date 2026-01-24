Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSP: 1 dead in head-on collision involving wrong-way semi in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wrong-way semi struck a vehicle head-on on US 287 in Larimer County Saturday morning, killing one person, the Colorado State Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 4:47 a.m. at mile marker 355, prompting the closure of US 287 between County Road 54G and Highway 14.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates that a semi driven by a 25-year-old man was going the wrong way when it collided head-on with a Toyota sedan.

A passenger in the sedan died; the driver sustained serious injuries, CSP said.

No other injuries were reported. The number of sedan occupants is unclear.

Troopers are still investigating the cause. US 287 remains closed in the area.

