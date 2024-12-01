Security wait times close to an hour long as DIA sees busiest day of Thanksgiving travel period

DENVER — Denver International Airport is seeing its busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Sunday.

Lines for check-in and security were wrapping through the airport, and wait times were nearing an hour.

The lines fluctuated throughout the morning, but travelers from Colorado said it could have been worse.

"I would say this is not the worst I’ve seen it," said Caleb Perruzza.

He knows the drill, though.

"I'm Just glad I have TSA Pre. That’s the main thing," he added.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, those with TSA PreCheck saved more than 45 minutes of standing in line.

Those unfamiliar with the airport, like Noelle Germany, said it felt chaotic.

"It's not my favorite airport, to be honest. It’s pretty crazy.," she said.

According to airport officials, Perruzza and Germany were just two of more than 90,500 passengers expected to pass through DIA security on Sunday.

On Thursday, airport officials encouraged travelers to use off-site parking lots, citing a "full parking situation."