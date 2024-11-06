Sections of US 285 and I-70 closed as snow moves into foothills and Front Range

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Snow in the foothills and Front Range of Colorado has caused a few closures along US 285 and Interstate 70 on Tuesday evening.

The southbound lanes of US 285 near Morrison closed around 8 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure begins at Willow Springs Road, at mile point 248.5. CDOT said the closure is due to a stalled vehicle on the snowy roads.

At 8:52 p.m., CDOT added that the eastbound lanes of I-70 west of Genesee are also now closed. The closure runs between the bottom of Floyd Hill and exit 251 near Highway 40.

Colorado Department of Transportation

For the latest on road conditions and traffic, go to COTrip.org.