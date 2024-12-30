Section of Highway 93 north of Golden closes due to safety concerns amid a windy day on Front Range

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of Highway 93 about halfway between Golden and Boulder is closed in both directions due to a semi crash and safety concerns amid a windy day along the Front Range, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The closure runs between Indian Head Road and Highway 128 (W. 120th Avenue), CDOT said.

Around noon, CDOT's weather station at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 93 showed average wind speeds of 34 mph, with gusts of 51 mph.

Jacki Kelley, spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, told Denver7 around noon that there was a lot of blowing debris and a report of an overturned semi on Highway 93. Denver7 reached out to Colorado State Patrol to learn more about the crash, and CSP said one semi truck overturned just before 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 93 and Highway 72. The semi has been moved off the roadway and the driver was not injured, CSP said.

As of 1:20 p.m., the road remains closed and drivers must find an alternate route.

For the latest on Colorado road conditions and closures, visit CoTrip.org.

The Front Range, foothills and southeastern plains are all under a Red Flag Warning Monday for critical fire weather conditions.

Peak wind gusts around Denver are expected to be around 40 to 45 mph, and Boulder is slightly higher at 50 to 55 mph. The National Weather Service out of Boulder is warning about "hazardous travel" due to crosswinds and blowing dust on Monday.