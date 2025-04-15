Watch Now
Section of Foothills Parkway in Boulder reopens after 5-vehicle crash

Denver7 is working to learn more about the crash. There is no word on injuries as of publishing time.
BOULDER, Colo. — A crash involving five vehicles closed down a stretch of Foothills Parkway in Boulder, the police department said Tuesday afternoon.

The road has since reopened.

The Boulder Police Department said it closed the road to all traffic headed north on Foothills Parkway from Pearl Parkway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

In October 2024, we reported on a new tool that police in Boulder say will hopefully keep everybody safe on the roads: a new traffic dashboard. Boulder police said it will bring transparency to serious and fatal crashes.

When asked if there was anything in particular the police department had noticed about the data, they said intersections continue to be a big problem area.

Watch our report on this new dashboard and how police are using it in the video below.

