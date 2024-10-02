New dashboard shows serious and fatal crash data in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder have a new tool they hope will keep everyone safer on the roads — a new traffic dashboard that police say will bring transparency to serious and fatal crashes.

Denver7 spoke with Boulder police and they said this is something that was really important to people in Boulder, who wanted more answers and follow-up on serious traffic accidents that happen in their neighborhoods.

While the City of Boulder already has a dashboard for crashes, the new one goes a bit more in depth.

The new dashboard, a collaborative effort created by the Boulder Innovation & Technology Department and Boulder police, shows things like when and where the crash occurred, what type of drivers/operators were involved, the weather conditions, if tickets or charges were filed and the current case status.

The latest data shows there were 21 of these crashes so far in 2024, 12 of which involved bicyclists or pedestrians.

Boulder Police Deputy Chief Barry Hartkopp told Denver7, the department is in the process of adding another 17 crashes that fall under expanded parameters with the new dashboard.

Boulder police hope this new dashboard helps with prevention.

“Here at the City of Boulder, we strive for Vision Zero plan, where we have zero fatalities in the City of Boulder. And so transportation and safety is extremely important and I think it's really important for us to understand what is going on with every one of our crashes and and understand the cause of those crashes and how we can prevent them in the future,” Hartkopp said.

Last year's crash data shows, there were 940 bike or pedestrian crashes in Boulder.

With it being National Pedestrian Safety Month, Denver7 asked Boulder police if there was anything in particular the department has noticed about the data.

Boulder police said intersections seem to be a big problem area and want to remind everyone to pay attention — whether you're a pedestrian or a driver.