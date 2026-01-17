Second child in Colorado dies of flu

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported on Saturday the state's second pediatric flu death this season.

CDPHE said the patient was a high school-aged child from outside the Denver metro area. The first pediatric flu death in Colorado was reported last month.

Colorado health officials said nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalized with influenza in the state since October. Recent holiday celebrations are now causing an even bigger increase.

This surge is particularly evident during Christmas week. That week saw 791 flu-related hospitalizations—a record since CDPHE began tracking flu hospitalizations in 2004.

Dr. Chris Post, AdventHealth Parker ER physician and medical director, told Denver7 earlier this month that this spike is not unusual.

“It's always worse around the holidays, just because people are traveling, getting on planes, and seeing families,” he said.

Dr. Post said this year’s flu strain is different. This means this year's flu vaccine may be less effective than usual.

“It's somewhere around that 40% range. However, even with that, it still prevents you from getting sick 40% of the time,” explained Dr. Post.

Despite concerns about effectiveness, experts emphasize that the vaccine still provides important protection.

CDPHE said the vaccine is still helping where it matters most. It is stopping about three-quarters of hospital visits in kids and about one-third in adults.