Colorado flu hospitalizations surge to record levels after holiday gatherings

DENVER — Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalized with influenza in Colorado since October, and recent holiday celebrations are now causing an even bigger increase.

This surge is particularly evident during Christmas week, which saw 791 flu-related hospitalizations—a record since the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) began tracking flu hospitalizations in 2004.

Dr. Chris Post, AdventHealth Parker ER physician and medical director, explains that this spike is not unusual.

“It's always worse around the holidays, just because people are traveling, getting on planes, and seeing families,” he said.

Adding to the challenge, flu season started four weeks earlier than normal this year, a shift that many Coloradans have noticed, especially after recent holidays.

“I think because more people are gathering, but I do see an increase typically,” said Sarah Sweer, a Louisville resident.

As more people come in with the flu, Dr. Post said that's also affecting hospital staff.

“We've had a lot of staff who have been out in the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Post.

Dr. Post said in addition, this year’s flu strain is different.

“What they're seeing is that the symptoms are probably just a little bit longer than previous flu years,” he said.

Which means this year's flu vaccine may be less effective than usual.

“It's somewhere around that 40% range. However, even with that, it still prevents you from getting sick 40% of the time,” explained Dr. Post.

Despite concerns about effectiveness, experts emphasize that the vaccine still provides important protection.

“It helps sort of mitigate the symptoms, so it's not as severe, and the duration is not as long,” said Dr. Post.

And while it's not something every Coloradan gets.

“I personally don’t get the flu shot because I get sick normally regardless,” said Briana Reilly, a Denver resident.

Nevertheless, receiving the flu shot remains part of many people's yearly routine.

“I do get the flu shot, and I do make my kids get the flu shot too,” said Sweer.

According to CDPHE, there has already been one pediatric flu death this season. With three months left, Dr. Post emphasizes it's especially important for the most vulnerable communities to stay alert and take precautions.

“But there is a subgroup of folks that are immune suppressed or have bad diabetes or whatnot, that are actually very susceptible to bad things happening,” said Dr. Post.

CDPHE said the vaccine is still helping where it matters most, stopping about three-quarters of hospital visits in kids and about one-third in adults.