Search underway for missing, at-risk 88-year-old man out of Colorado Springs last seen Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There's a search underway for an at-risk 88-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Glen Carlsrud, 88, was last seen at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Carlsrud was driving a light tan Mazda CX3 with the license plate BJH-Q74, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

He was wearing a Burgundy long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Carlsrud has grey hair and blue eyes. He's 5 feet, 11 inches and weihgs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Carlsrud's whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.