Search for kayaker Ari Harms restarts in Grand County as Colorado River levels decrease

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — An extensive search restarted on Thursday for a kayaker who disappeared after entering the Colorado River at Hot Sulphur Springs in late May.

Grand County Sheriff's Office personnel used unmanned aerial systems, or drones, on Thursday to search for Ari Harms, who is in his 30s. However, they did not find him or any new evidence.

Denver7

Harms left the Pioneer Park campground on May 29 and entered the Colorado River in an inflatable kayak. Searchers found his backpack and other belongings. After six days of intense investigation, the sheriff's office suspended official search operations and said it would wait until the conditions of the Colorado River change.

They were able to begin the search again Thursday due to a significant decrease in water levels and flow, the sheriff's office said. More searches will continue as the water levels continue to go down.

The case remains an active missing person investigation. Anybody with any reports of sightings or evidence should call Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3311.