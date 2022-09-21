Watch Now
Search continues for missing Adams City High School student

Emmanuel Melgar missing
Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 09:16:27-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 14-year-old who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday is still missing as of Wednesday morning.

Emmanuel Melgar was last seen at the school in Commerce City around 3:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He may have been scared away by an incident that happened at the school on Monday, CBI said.

"He has walked away before but came back shortly after," CBI added.

Melgar is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is Indian American, CBI said, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911 or the Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.

While it's not clear what scared Melgar at school, a student was detained by police after a gun was found at the school on Monday. All classes are canceled at Adams City High School Wednesday as authorities investigate a threat spotted on social media on Tuesday.

