Search and rescue efforts underway near Aspen after avalanche

DENVER — Search and rescue efforts are underway near Aspen after a large avalanche was triggered Sunday outside the ski area boundary of Aspen Highlands.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said early reports indicate multiple skiers may have been caught in the avalanche.

The slide occurred on a northerly slope in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and Mountain Rescue Aspen are actively organizing a response to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.