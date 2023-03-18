Watch Now
Man missing, 2 rescued in Gunnison County avalanche near Marble

File photo of an avalanche in the Uinta Mountains on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Mar 18, 2023
DENVER — A man is missing, and two others were rescued after an avalanche in Gunnison County Friday.

The three men were caught in an avalanche southwest of the town of Marble near Chair Mountain, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Two men were extricated and transported for medical treatment. One of them was transported by helicopter and the other by ambulance after self-extricating from the backcountry, the CAIC said in a news release. Their conditions are not known.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office along with various search and rescue organizations are currently searching for the third man.

The CAIC reported Saturday that there have been eight reports of people caught or carried in avalanches this week, all on east and southeast-facing slopes in Colorado.

