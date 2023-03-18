Man missing, 2 rescued in Gunnison County avalanche near Marble

DENVER — A man is missing, and two others were rescued after an avalanche in Gunnison County Friday.

The three men were caught in an avalanche southwest of the town of Marble near Chair Mountain, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Two men were extricated and transported for medical treatment. One of them was transported by helicopter and the other by ambulance after self-extricating from the backcountry, the CAIC said in a news release. Their conditions are not known.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office along with various search and rescue organizations are currently searching for the third man.

The CAIC reported Saturday that there have been eight reports of people caught or carried in avalanches this week, all on east and southeast-facing slopes in Colorado.

#COAvalancheInfo People are having close calls with large avalanches. Eight reports of people caught or carried in avalanches this week, all on east and southeast-facing slopes. Check the forecast and consider avoiding steep easterly slopes altogether https://t.co/E7yJWqyZwj pic.twitter.com/XLgssB2wI6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) March 18, 2023