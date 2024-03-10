Say goodbye to sugar: Denver City Council considers banning some drinks for kids' meals

DENVER — Denver City Council is considering a proposal that would remove sugary drinks from children's menus at restaurants. If approved, it would eliminate options like soda, juice, and lemonade as a part of “combo meals” for kids and only allow two choices: milk or water.

According to a 2018-2019 restaurant assessment report by Denver Public Health, roughly 400 restaurants in Denver County offer kids’ meals sold with a beverage.

Lucky Pie in Louisville is a family-friendly spot serving up pizza and brews. The restaurant's smallest guests get their own menu. But there’s one option you won’t find.

“We changed our kid’s menus last Fall to take off the sodas,” said Sarah Brown, Lucky Pie’s general manager.

Now, Denver City Council is considering a similar proposal that would mandate that restaurants list just milk or water as drink options for their children’s meals. Soda and juice would still be available for parents to purchase though.

Supporters of the bill, like ViVe Wellness, hope it will put sugary drinks on the backburner.

“Families were really happy because a lot of them said we try to keep our kids healthy, but when you see them on the menu it’s very hard. You’re fighting with your child trying to convince them not to have that but then it’s there,” explained Yoli Casas, executive director of ViVe Wellness.

A study by Denver Public Health found drinking one or more soft drinks a day increases your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. In 2017, Lafayette banned sugary drinks on its kids' menus. Now, similar ordinances are in place in Longmont and Golden.

“It’s important we focus on the fact that soda and juice are still available for purchase, but I think it’s a way to highlight healthier choices for our kids,” said Haley Knuepfer, a Denver area mom of two young boys.

If Denver takes on the change, restaurants would be able to request up to $2,000 to update their menus.

Those behind the menu modification remain hopeful the change will have a big impact on the health of the youngest Coloradans.

“We can’t fall behind. We’re always the leader in healthy living for our community. Well, Colorado is. That’s why I’ve lived here for 40 years. This is about the health of our community,” said Casas.

If adopted in Denver, enforcement wouldn't begin until July 2025.

