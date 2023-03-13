Sand Creek Massacre Foundation secures Inclusive Storytelling grant

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — The Sand Creek Massacre Foundation has been awarded an Inclusive Storytelling grant from the National Park Foundation.

The Sand Creek Massacre Foundation is the philanthropic partner to the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site and supports its educational initiatives.

Inclusive Storytelling grants are new, and were created to make more complete historical narratives available and easily accessible at national parks.

Denver Sand Creek Massacre exhibit opens at History Colorado Micah Smith

The Sand Creek Massacre ended with hundreds of members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes dead on Nov. 29, 1864 after an attack by Colorado soldiers. Many of the killed were women, children and the elderly.

The tragedy "stands as a testament to a brutality that should be learned from and never repeated, a lesson of what the rejection of conscience in the face of fear and hysteria can lead to, and the suffering that this betrayal has imparted on generations of Arapaho and Cheyenne people," the National Park Service wrote on its website.

As outlined by the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation, the grant will fund projects that involve:



Recording and preserving Cheyenne and Arapaho oral histories

Assisting the National Park Service in developing a temporary exhibit at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site Visitor and Education Center in Eads

Documenting, archiving and preserving the genealogical record of Sand Creek Massacre descendants

Creating a repository of documentary and narrative films about the massacre

Politics US to expand Sand Creek Massacre historic site by 3K+ acres The Associated Press

It continued, saying that the projects will bring in the voices, names and stories of hundreds of victims and descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre to create new education opportunities for the public.

"The Sand Creek Massacre Foundation is especially grateful to the National Park Foundation for its support through the Inclusive Storytelling grant program," said Alexa Roberts, interim chair of the foundation. "The collection and preservation of historical records and descendants’ voices made possible by these funds will contribute to a deeper understanding of the Sand Creek Massacre’s legacy today so that such egregious acts may never be repeated in the future."

Local News Colorado Gov. Polis recommends changing name of Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky Stephanie Butzer