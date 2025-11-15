Salida police seek home invasion suspects allegedly tied to Venezuelan gang

SALIDA, Colo. – Police in Salida investigating a home invasion in which the victims were held at gunpoint against their will by suspects with alleged ties to a Venezuelan gang have connected the incident to an earlier assault in Buena Vista.

According to the Salida Police Department, in the early morning hours of November 2, “multiple armed individuals” assaulted the two victims for around 20 minutes after forcing their way into the house before fleeing to the Denver Metro area.

During the initial investigation, Salida police connected the home invasion suspects to another assault hours earlier at a house party in Buena Vista.

According to both Salida and Buena Vista police, the assault victim in Buena Vista fled to Salida and was pursued by the suspects, who then found that victim’s vehicle near the home of the second crime scene. That’s when the suspects forced their way into the Salida residence trying to find the first victim, said investigators.

“The victim was not in the residence nor did the victim have ties to this residence,” said Salida police in a news release, who added they “had no knowledge or relation to the initial victim from Buena Vista.”

Buena Vista police issued an arrest warrant for at-large suspect 41-year-old Miguel Polo for solicitation to commit murder.

Salida police issued an arrest warrant for three other suspects identified as 24-year-old Daviler Brito Ibarra, 41-year-old Carlos Garcia Reyes and 25-year-old Wisan Ruiz.

According to a news release, the suspects face a slew of charges with Ibarra facing two counts of criminal attempted murder, false imprisonment and first degree burglary.

Salida PD said Reyes and Ruiz face two counts of criminal attempted murder in the second degree charges.

Charges against the suspects connected to the alleged assault in Buena Vista would come from that jurisdiction, said Salida police.

According to the news release, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations fugitive team out of Pueblo tracked down and arrested Ibarra on November 6 in the Denver Metro area and the three other suspects remain at large.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salida Police Department at 719-539-2596 or Buena Vista police at 719-395-8654.