RTD: This weekend could be 'busiest ever' with Taylor Swift concerts, Rockies games

DENVER — This could be RTD's busiest weekend yet.

Several events are taking place in Denver, including Taylor Swift's two sold-out shows, and the city's transportation system is preparing for the influx or riders.

RTD officials said they have made extra accommodations for the weekend, including adding extra cars to its trains, and increasing the number of transit police, security, and employees to help people navigate the system.

The district also added a unique feature for Swifties.

"We've added a special Taylor Swift feature to our trip planner," Stuart Summers, the chief communications officer for RTD said. "If you type in 'Taylor Swift' as your destination, the trip planner will take you from wherever you're at in the metro area and tell you the best route to get there. And oftentimes, that may be a bus, but it could be a train. It could be any mode of transportation."

Denver7 reached out to Uber and Lyft about how they plan to handle the expected increased in travel.

Uber sent a statement saying that it's rolling out incentives for drivers and increasing earnings to help meet the high demand. The company also sent the following advice:

"Like with any big event fans will likely encounter higher wait times and prices, and we’d encourage them to be patient, consider all transportation options and plan accordingly."

Whichever way you choose to travel, Summers said to treat others courteously.

"It'll be a lot of traffic, a lot of individuals," he said. "Just plan ahead and be patient, and just be respectful of other individuals."

RTD is continuing its Zero Fare program through the end of August.