RTD sees rail line disruptions amid global IT outage

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District was among the many impacted by the global IT outage Friday.

Early Friday morning, RTD took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform riders that several of their rail lines were being impacted.

D Line suspended between I-25/Broadway and Union Station due to a communications failure. Bus shuttles in place between Littleton/Mineral and I-25/Broadway. Transfer to H or E lines for service to Union Station. Expect significant delays on on light rail lines.

The transit agency said its D Line was suspended until further notice due to a wiring issue and the IT outage, according to an RTD spokesperson. Shuttle buses replaced the D Line northbound between its Interstate 25/Broadway station and Littleton Mineral Station due to a wiring issue.

The transit agency's E, H, W and R Lines were also impacted and provided limited service Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, RTD said its communication systems were in the process of coming back online and those four lines would return to regular service as soon as possible.

For D Line riders like Kelli Grissom, the "fix" did not come early enough. She takes the H and D Line to work every weekday and told Denver7 as soon as she realized there was a light rail problem, she turned elsewhere for a ride.

"​I didn't even bother to try it because I take two light rails, the H line and the D line, and it looked like both were having issues.​," she said. "Just every day it seems like it's something new."

Kyle McMullen drove to the Littleton station Friday morning and quickly realized there was no light rail for him to hop on. He also had to make a last-minute change.

"There was no service at 5:20 a.m. so I had to drive up to Evans to catch that train," he said.

When asked if RTD has a back-up system in place in case a similar outage were to occur again, a spokesperson said, "RTD’s two-way radio back-up system and procedures triggered for continued vehicle communication."