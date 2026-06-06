RTD rail and bus line changes are coming, with some seeing service improvements and others taking cuts

If you're a frequent RTD rider, you may want to check your route heading into the week.

A bevy of changes are hitting RTD rail and bus lines starting Sunday, with some seeing improvements and running more often while others take cuts.

According to RTD, the changes are aimed at better matching demand and managing resources efficiently. The agency has been grappling with a significant budget deficit as ridership has remained at 40% below pre-pandemic levels, Denver7 reported in April.

Travel RTD mulls steep cuts to bus and train service in attempt to close budget gap Maggie Bryan

Some of the cuts come due to low ridership, while other lines won't be able to run because of the next phase of Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project, which began in 2024 with a projected 2027 completion. The latest phase centers on parts of downtown and Colfax Avenue.

Here's a rundown of some of the changes you can expect to your RTD rides starting Sunday, June 7.

You can view the full slate of changes here.

Construction prompts replacements

Sunday will see the reinstatement of the C Line, which will provide service between Littleton's Mineral and Union Station while the D Line is suspended due to construction.

The L Line won't be in service either, and RTD says riders will need to use Bus Route 43 for access from 30th and Downing to 16th and Stout. That route will run more frequently during peak weekday times, going up from every 15 minutes to every 7.5 minutes between Central Park Station and 11th–Larimer (Auraria Campus).

The addition of the temporary T Line will provide service between Lincoln and I-25 and Broadway stations while the H Line is out of service. That line will run every 15 minutes on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and midnight, Sundays through Thursdays. It will run until 2 a.m. on Saturdays

However, RTD says there's "not enough track capacity to reroute the H Line to Union Station. If approved, customers would transfer to/from E Line or T Line at Belleview Station for northbound service."

Service increases

The R Line, providing service through Aurora, will move from a 30-minute frequency to 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The line will also extend south from Lincoln Station, giving riders access to Sky Ridge, Lone Tree, and RidgeGate Parkway. The changes are aimed at matching demand, while also helping to account for the suspension of the H Line.

The B and G lines will run more frequently, too, in a move RTD says will "better match demand and improve reliability" during the busiest times of day.

RTD

The B Line, which provides service between Union Station and Westminster, will be restored from one-hour service to 30-minute service on weekdays from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The G Line, running from Union Station to Arvada and Wheat Ridge, will now run every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Denver Tech Center Flex Ride weekday service hours are set to expand from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the service will also now be available from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

RTD also promises "improved services" for 12 bus routes as a result of $9.25 million in funding from a Clean Transit Enterprise grant program aimed at improving connections and having buses run more often.

Service decreases

Aside from the lines going out of service due to construction, there are several services that will see reductions due to low ridership, according to RTD.

Platte Valley FlexRide is going out of service entirely. RTD says the service has not attained sufficient ridership.

Several bus routes will also run less frequently. Routes 7, 112, 120 and 228A, for example, will see less trips to "manage resources more efficiently."

You can view the full slate of changes here.