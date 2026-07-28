DENVER — RTD is gearing up for large crowds as two major concerts come to downtown Denver Tuesday.

AC/DC will be at Empower Field, and Megan Moroney will be at Ball Arena.

RTD said it will be adding more rail cars to the C, E, W, and N lines for the concerts and will have more security present at rail stations with large crowds anticipated.

Bus services will also be available if you are heading to the concert at Empower Field Tuesday night. RTD said this includes Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard), as well as Routes 1, 15L and 16.



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RTD makes changes to service ahead of two major events in Denver

Last trains from Union Station, Ball Arena and Empower Field are listed below:

Last trains from Denver Union Station:

Commuter rail platform



A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

G Line: 12:01 a.m.

N Line: 11:26 p.m.

Light rail platform



C Line: 11:48 p.m.

E Line: 11:56 p.m.

W Line: 11:51 p.m.

Last trains from Ball Arena:



C Line: 11:51 p.m.

E Line: 11:59 p.m.

W Line: 11:54 p.m.

Last trains from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium:



C Line: 11:53 p.m.

E Line: 12:01 a.m.

W Line: 11:56 p.m.

If you are still planning your trip, RTD recommends using their NextRide app to fine tune your transportation plans and to stay up to date with service times.