RTD enhances security at Union Station for Nuggets Game 7

DENVER — Denver's Union Station became a vibrant hub for fans rallying in support of the Nuggets ahead of Game 7 on Saturday.

With the stakes high, crowds are larger than usual, and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) is stepping up its efforts to ensure the safety of all fans traveling to-and-from Ball Arena.

RTD officials said in anticipation of large crowds, particularly during significant events like playoff games, the agency has implemented additional safety measures.

Denver7

This includes increasing patrols by eight to 10 police officers and security officers at Union Station's bus stops and rail stations.

"I’m very happy they’re doing that for our safety," said Nuggets fan Scott Nezi.

Several fans told Denver7 they opted to ride the light rail in lieu of driving because of convenience.

"We took the train downtown today because there's so much going on between the Nuggets, the Avs and the Derby," said Kara Mccoy.

Others heading to Game 7 by train said it came down to price.

"Five dollars to take the train, forty dollars to park," said David Valdez. "Let's me buy some food at the stadium."

Denver7

RTD continues to encourage fans to use the Transit Watch app, which allows riders to report any suspicious activity and provides a direct line to transit police dispatchers in case of emergencies.

With more officers on the force Saturday, fans said they appreciated the peace of mind while rooting for the home team.

"The more, the merrier you know. More people looking out for everyone's safety," said Valdez.

"We came down during the day so everything was fine. But we will be going home pretty late tonight so that will make me feel a lot better," said McCoy.