DENVER — The Regional Transportation District unveiled its proposed 2027 budget Tuesday night, outlining potential service and staffing cuts while still leaving the agency with a projected $148 million deficit next year.

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RTD cuts costs, but still faces $148 million deficit in proposed 2027 budget

The proposed budget includes $1.34 billion in expenses, which is down from $1.5 billion in expenses in the agency's 2026 budget.

"That's real progress, but this remains a significant structural deficit and should remain a concern in the context of the board's fiduciary responsibilities. A deficit reduces reserves, it weakens future financial flexibility, and can increase future borrowing needs," said RTD Chief Financial Officer Kelly Mackey.

RTD's proposed 2027 budget would shrink the agency's budget deficit by 39%, from $242 million in the 2026 amended budget to $148 million next year. The agency has said its budget shortfalls have been driven by ridership that remains below pre-pandemic levels, the end of federal COVID relief money and rising operating costs.

The proposed budget includes $20 million in cuts through service reductions or modifications, though RTD has not yet determined which services could be affected. The 2027 budget reduces staffing by 5%, including the elimination of 57 vacant positions in the agency's transit police and emergency management department. An RTD spokesperson said the agency is confident riders will see the same level of security, even with fewer budgeted positions.

While RTD is proposing significant cuts to bring down its deficit, the agency is also expecting some of its core revenue sources to grow in 2027. The agency said it expects $1.19 billion in revenue in 2027, which is a 1.9% increase from 2026 and excludes the impact of East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). Sales and use tax revenue, which makes up the vast majority of the agency’s funding, is expected to increase 4.7% compared to 2026.

The RTD Board of Directors is expected to vote on the budget in December, but some riders are waiting to see if the cuts will impact the services they use every day.

"It would be difficult. I think, because right now... I don't have a car, so this is kind of my means of transportation," said RTD rider Antonio Vargas.