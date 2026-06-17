RTD could cut Superior's only neighborhood bus route, town says

SUPERIOR, Colo. — There's a growing effort to save the town of Superior's only neighborhood bus route.

RTD is proposing to discontinue Route 228 in September, according to town officials.

Small signs are appearing at bus stops and stations across the area, alerting riders to the possibility of cuts.

According to the town of Superior, Route 228 is the only fixed-route neighborhood bus service, connecting residents to downtown Superior, local neighborhoods and the U.S. 36 and McCaslin Park-n-Ride.

It also provides regional connections to Flatirons Crossing Mall, Louisville and Lafayette.

Jack Rosenthal, an RTD regular and candidate for the RTD Board of Directors, is the man behind the signs posted up at bus stops. He built a website, savethe228.com, printed flyers, and went out with a roll of tape to spread the word.

For Rosenthal, riding RTD is about more than convenience.

"You don't have to worry about driving, you can sit back on your phone or read a book," Rosenthal said.

Denver7 Pictured: Jack Rosenthal, RTD rider

He says Route 228 is a lifeline — connecting riders to jobs, groceries, and medical appointments. Asked what losing the route would mean for the town of Superior, Rosenthal didn't mince words.

"They could get a bicycle, they could buy a car, they could move somewhere else. None of these are great options, and it's not an option for everyone," Rosenthal said.

The proposal to end the route comes as RTD faces a $250 million budget shortfall. But transit advocacy groups say cutting Route 228 is not the answer.

Denver7

Commuting Solutions, a group working to build better transit options in the northwest metro, is also pushing back on the proposal to cut the route.

"We understand their fiscal concerns, but eliminating this service out of all the services in the Denver region, and now just makes no sense to us," said Audrey DeBarros, executive director of Commuting Solutions.

Superior Town Councilmember Neil Shah tells Denver7 the town just invested $100,000 into improving its bus stops. While Shah acknowledges the route hasn't attracted the ridership the town had hoped for, he argues elimination isn't the answer.

"The answer shouldn't be to eliminate Superior's only neighborhood bus route...The real opportunity is for RTD and the Town to work together on a better model," Shah said in part.

RTD plans to vote on the future of Route 228 in July. We reached out to the agency for comment and are waiting to hear back.

If you'd like to provide comments directly to RTD, they have virtual meetings scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday. Here is the schedule:

Monday, June 22, 2026 | noon to 1 p.m.

Monday, June 22, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | noon to 1 p.m.

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