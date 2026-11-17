THORNTON, Colo. — The N Line will extend about 5.5 miles north from the RTD station at Eastlake and 124th Avenue thanks to a new partnership between Adams County and the Regional Transportation District.

The N Line's first full year of service was 2021, when it saw about 760,000 riders. In 2025, RTD says that number had increased to more than 1.2 million.

See what the track north of the Eastlake station looks like in the video below:

RTD approves $12 million to extend N Line north as ridership keeps climbing

Nabil Haddad is the project manager for the N Line extension, which was originally supposed to reach 162nd Avenue. But, due to funding issues, stopped at 124th Avenue. RTD partnered with Adams County and approved $12 million toward fulfilling that original promise.

"The growth in the northern metro area is a huge, huge reason why we're starting with this project and not with other projects," Haddad said.

Ridership growth is visible at the N Line's final stop. Nathan Kee, an Aurora resident who rides the line every day, has noticed the change.

"I've seen this parking lot completely empty two years ago. In the last two years, now it's more full. I think with the gas prices and it's just an easy commute," Kee said.

Haddad acknowledged the uncertainty around why the extension stalled.

"Why it didn't happen five years ago, I'm not really sure. But ... we're here and we're ready to start and have the rubber hit the road," Haddad said.

RTD owns an old Union Pacific railroad track that runs north out of the Eastlake station.

Still, it's far too early to nail down exactly how the train will operate.

"Does the infrastructure allow for having double track or one track? How much is the headway between the trains? How late are the train schedules going to be? We do not have that information yet, because what worked 15 years ago obviously does not work right now," Haddad said.

The plan is for a new station near York Street and 144th Avenue, and one near State Highway 7 and 162nd Avenue. Haddad says they will have many more details in August 2027, and construction is likely to begin no earlier than 2029.

For residents up north, the extension could mean easier access to the rest of the region.

"I think a lot of people up north would appreciate that just because they get more access downtown, more access to, I guess, all parts of Colorado," Jacob Searcy said.

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