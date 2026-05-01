Royal Gorge Route Railroad connects generations through a shared passion for trains

CANON CITY, Colo. — The Royal Gorge Route Railroad in Cañon City, Colo., is more than a scenic ride — it's a place where generations connect over a shared love of trains.

"It's a passion," Adam Clawson, who serves as an engineer, conductor and historian for the railway, said. "It's a lifestyle."

🚂 WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci's takes a scenic ride with the people who make the Royal Gorge Route Railroad run

Royal Gorge Railway connects generations through a shared passion for trains

Engineer Bruce Barrett, 72, has spent more than five decades at the controls.

"This is my 52nd year running trains — a real blessing," Barrett said.

When Barrett releases the brake and takes his seat, he leads hundreds of passengers through the stunning Royal Gorge, 956 feet below the world-famous Royal Gorge Bridge. The railway follows the Arkansas River along a 10-mile stretch out and back.

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For Barrett, the emotion of the job never fades.

"I do get up here alone, and it is emotional at 72 years of age and be able to do this — have the health and the mind to give a good ride," Barrett said.

Superintendent Alan Schade describes the experience of working on the railroad as something close to rock stardom.

"I grew up wanting to be a musician, the long hair, wanted to be a rock star, but then it was either rockstar or trains, and trains paid better — had the chance to make it there," Schade said.

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Schade has also worked to blend the railroad's history with modern experiences. One example is a 1954 railcar that has been reimagined for today's riders.

"We took this open-air car and now we added some modern technology to it. Trusses and lights and lasers, speakers — you're still in the gorge but now you have music playing, lasers, people are dancing out here having a blast," Schade said.

Clawson, the historian who is just 23 years old, represents the younger generation finding a home here alongside veterans like Barrett.

For all of them, each trip through the gorge brings something new — including wildlife that even lifelong Coloradans rarely see.

"They've lived in Colorado their whole life and have never seen a Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep," Clawson said.

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For Barrett, those moments in the gorge never grow old.

"Look at God's creation — seasons change. I see different herds of bighorn sheep, and see their babies grow up. Yes, it is an emotional time for me — part of the privilege and honor," Barrett said.

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