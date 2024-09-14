Shelter-in-place order near Morrison lifted after barricaded person taken into custody

UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter-in-place order after a person was taken into custody overnight Saturday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for a half-mile area near Morrison as deputies work to get two roommates out of a home.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, the sheriff's office warned of activity in the area of Taft and Temple streets near Morrison.

Police activity in the area of Taft and Temple streets near Morrison for subjects barricaded inside a home. Shelter in place issued for immediate 1/2 mile area. Possible traffic issues. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/mWMHa79rr7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 14, 2024

Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said a neighbor called 911 after hearing two roommates "menacing." The two are refusing to come out, and one has a lengthy criminal history, according to Tilley.

The sheriff's office issued a shelter-in-place order for a half-mile area around the home. Those outside of the order are urged to avoid the area.

Several people on social media reported hearing an "explosion" in the area. Tilley said the noise was a flash-bang used by the department.

Tilley urged the community to remain calm and said the situation is not like the one seen in Broomfield Thursday that left one woman dead.