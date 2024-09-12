Broomfield police arrest suspect in reported shooting at Arista Flats apartments Thursday, area now secure

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield police said officers took the suspect in a reported shooting at Arista Flats apartments into custody Thursday morning.

The suspect and one victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown, as of 10:12 a.m., according to Boulder police.

There was an active scene at the complex on Central Court for more than two hours, prompting the Broomfield Police Department to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Officers are on scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING at the Arista Flats apartments on Central Ct in Broomfield. Reverse emergency notification sent to residents to shelter in place. The surrounding area is NOT SAFE. Media please wait for a secure staging area before responding. More… pic.twitter.com/3lGrOvcl56 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 12, 2024

"Nearby Jefferson Academy is on secure. When a building is on secure it is business as usual inside the school. The doors are locked, no one is coming or going," Boulder police said.

The SWAT team, crisis negotiators and law enforcement from the surrounding areas were called in to help Broomfield police get the shooting under control.

No impact to Hwy 36 past the area where Broomfield police have been dealing with an active shooting. The area is just on the west side of the old 1st Bank Center in the apartments there. pic.twitter.com/dXDawkIX33 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 12, 2024

The scene of the shooting was on the west side of the old 1STBANK Center, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

There was no impact to Highway 36 past the area where Broomfield police were dealing with the active shooting, Luber reported.

Get a view of the situation from AirTracker7 flying over the scene, at a safe distance, in the video player below: