Broomfield police arrest suspect in reported shooting at Arista Flats apartments Thursday, area now secure

There's an active shooting at the Arista Flats apartment complex on Central Court in Broomfield. Broomfield police have issued a shelter-in-place order.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield police said officers took the suspect in a reported shooting at Arista Flats apartments into custody Thursday morning.

The suspect and one victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown, as of 10:12 a.m., according to Boulder police.

There was an active scene at the complex on Central Court for more than two hours, prompting the Broomfield Police Department to issue a shelter-in-place order.

"Nearby Jefferson Academy is on secure. When a building is on secure it is business as usual inside the school. The doors are locked, no one is coming or going," Boulder police said.

The SWAT team, crisis negotiators and law enforcement from the surrounding areas were called in to help Broomfield police get the shooting under control.

The scene of the shooting was on the west side of the old 1STBANK Center, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

There was no impact to Highway 36 past the area where Broomfield police were dealing with the active shooting, Luber reported.

Get a view of the situation from AirTracker7 flying over the scene, at a safe distance, in the video player below:

