Rodeo community rallying behind bareback rider seriously injured at National Western Stock Show in Denver

DENVER — The rodeo community is rallying behind Austin Broderson, 19, who was seriously injured while competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Monday.

The Canadian bareback rider, who is a part of the rodeo team at Casper College in Wyoming, ended up under his horse, which continued to buck and run around the arena, according to Pro Rodeo. Once he was cut loose, medical personnel transported him to Denver Health.

“I've talked to his mom a couple of times today. He's stable. He’s got a sense of humor. He’s definitely beat up, and he’s got a really long road ahead of him, but he’s in good spirits,” said Broderson’s uncle, Braden Van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy said Broderson’s parents were in Canada watching the competition live feed when the incident happened. They immediately jumped in the car to be by their son's side.

“They weren't waiting for a plane. They made sure they had to get there as soon as they could be with him,” said Van Nistelrooy.

Samantha Broderson

According to Broderson's uncle, his injuries include:



A hematoma at the top of his spine

Damage to a main artery on his left side, which cut off blood supply to his left arm

Damage to his spinal plexus nerves

Broken C7 vertebra

Multiple hip fractures

Broken nasal bone

Van Nistelrooy said his nephew doesn't have feeling in his left arm but he's improving each day.

“You always think worst-case scenario. And this time, we were very, very lucky,” said Van Nistelrooy.

The family started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with Broderson's recovery. To donate, click here.