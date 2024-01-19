Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rodeo community rallying behind bareback rider seriously injured at National Western Stock Show in Denver

Austin Broderson, 19, does not have feeling in his left arm but is improving at Denver Health, according to his uncle.
The rodeo community is rallying behind Austin Broderson, 19, who was seriously injured while competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Monday.
Austin Broderson
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 00:18:58-05

DENVER — The rodeo community is rallying behind Austin Broderson, 19, who was seriously injured while competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Monday.

The Canadian bareback rider, who is a part of the rodeo team at Casper College in Wyoming, ended up under his horse, which continued to buck and run around the arena, according to Pro Rodeo. Once he was cut loose, medical personnel transported him to Denver Health.

“I've talked to his mom a couple of times today. He's stable. He’s got a sense of humor. He’s definitely beat up, and he’s got a really long road ahead of him, but he’s in good spirits,” said Broderson’s uncle, Braden Van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy said Broderson’s parents were in Canada watching the competition live feed when the incident happened. They immediately jumped in the car to be by their son's side.

“They weren't waiting for a plane. They made sure they had to get there as soon as they could be with him,” said Van Nistelrooy.

austin hospital.png

According to Broderson's uncle, his injuries include:

  • A hematoma at the top of his spine
  • Damage to a main artery on his left side, which cut off blood supply to his left arm
  • Damage to his spinal plexus nerves
  • Broken C7 vertebra
  • Multiple hip fractures
  • Broken nasal bone

Van Nistelrooy said his nephew doesn't have feeling in his left arm but he's improving each day.
“You always think worst-case scenario. And this time, we were very, very lucky,” said Van Nistelrooy.

The family started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with Broderson's recovery. To donate, click here.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives