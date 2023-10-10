Watch Now
Road up Mount Blue Sky — formerly known as Mount Evans — closes for the season

This week on "Real Talk with Denver7 and CPR News," we have a real talk about the push to rename Colorado landmarks. We take a deep dive into the process to rename Mount Evans, hearing from tribal members and the advisory board in charge of developing a new name.
The scenic byway that brings drivers up to Mount Blue Sky, formerly known as Mount Evans, has closed for the season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The road climbs more than 7,000 feet up about 14 miles. In the warmer months, a parking lot at the top allows visitors to nearly reach the top of the mountain. A brief hike along a rocky trail leads to the 14,264-foot summit.

When the road is open, reservations are required for vehicle entry. The fee is $10 per personal vehicle and $3 per one-person motorcycle. For more information on visiting Mount Blue Sky, click here to visit Recreation.gov.

The upper part of the road to the summit closed in early September, though the lower portion remained open until this week.

CDOT estimated that the road will reopen for the 2024 season on May 27, weather permitting.

Mount Evans, named after the former territorial governor who authorized the indiscriminate murder of Native Americans more than 150 years ago, was renamed to Mount Blue Sky in mid-September.

State News

It's official: Mount Evans has a new name. Colorado, say hello to Mount Blue Sky

Óscar Contreras
3:13 PM, Sep 15, 2023

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names (BGN) voted on Sept. 15 to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, prioritizing the mountain's renaming to the top of their considerations and ending a process that's been more than a year and a half in the making. In all, 15 members of the board were in favor of the change. One opposed. Three abstained.

